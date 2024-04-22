AEW News: Adam Cole Not Expected To Wrestle Soon, Note on Jim Ross’ New AEW Deal, Dynasty Location Could Have Been Different

– As previously reported, Adam Cole appeared at AEW Dynasty, and revealed to the audience that he was now able to walk. Cole has been out of action after breaking his ankle last year. He required multiple surgeries, including a plate and four screws.

Fightful Select reports that while Cole may be able to walk now, he is not expected to be in the ring “imminently.”

– Fightful also notes that Jim Ross’ new contract, which he signed last month, is only for PPVs. Ross called the main event for last night’s Dynasty PPV.

– Speaking of Dynasty, it was noted that other venues were considered for the event, including some not named on the recent 2024 PPV schedule.