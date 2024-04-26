wrestling / News
AEW Dynasty Reportedly Drew $400,000 Gate
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
AEW Dynasty had a gate of just over $400,000, according to a new report. Brandon Thurston noted on Wrestlenomics that the show sold 6,287 tickets for a gate of $401,373. Thurston cited the numbers from Pollstar on the podcast, noting that the figure “aligns well with the estimated tickets distributed from WrestleTix.”
He added that this is “the lowest gate for a pay-per-view for AEW that I’m aware of.”
The show took place this past Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri and was the first Dynasty event. No word as of yet on the buyrate.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why First Swerve Strickland Promo As World Champ Was Saved For Collision
- Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack
- Thunder Rosa Explains Her Issues With Deonna Purrazzo, Says Purrazzo is ‘Bitter’
- WWE Announces Draft Rules & Talent Pools, Champions on Each Brand Are Now Protected