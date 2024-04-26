AEW Dynasty Reportedly Drew $400,000 Gate

AEW Dynasty had a gate of just over $400,000, according to a new report. Brandon Thurston noted on Wrestlenomics that the show sold 6,287 tickets for a gate of $401,373. Thurston cited the numbers from Pollstar on the podcast, noting that the figure “aligns well with the estimated tickets distributed from WrestleTix.”

He added that this is “the lowest gate for a pay-per-view for AEW that I’m aware of.”

The show took place this past Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri and was the first Dynasty event. No word as of yet on the buyrate.