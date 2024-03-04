wrestling / News
AEW Dynasty PPV Officially Announced For April
March 3, 2024 | Posted by
AEW is bringing a new PPV in AEW Dynasty next month. During Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV, it was announced that Dynasty will take place on April 21st in St. Louis.
AEW filed a trademark for Dynasty in late February, and it was reported soon after that the company would likely be holding a PPV in April. This brings the company to a total of nine PPVs planned for 2024.
Tickets for the show go on sale on March 8th.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest
- Wrestling Stars, Industry Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of AEW Revolution
- The Undertaker Recalls an Emotionally Charged Instance of Wrestlers’ Court