AEW Dynasty PPV Officially Announced For April

AEW is bringing a new PPV in AEW Dynasty next month. During Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV, it was announced that Dynasty will take place on April 21st in St. Louis.

AEW filed a trademark for Dynasty in late February, and it was reported soon after that the company would likely be holding a PPV in April. This brings the company to a total of nine PPVs planned for 2024.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 8th.