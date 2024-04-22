AEW News: Social Media Reactions To Ospreay vs. Danielson & Swerve as Champ, Willow Nightingale is the Face of TBS, Bang Bang Gang React To Trios Title Win

– AEW wrestlers Brian Cage and Kyle Fletcher, as well as Renee Paquette, all reacted to Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson from last night’s Dynasty PPV.

I will forever be chasing will ospreay. best to ever do it. — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) April 22, 2024

These guys are freaks. Holy shit. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 22, 2024

– Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale is now the face of TBS.

– There were also reactions to Swerve Strickland becoming the first black AEW world champion.

It’s Swerve. It was always gonna be Swerve. The new AEW World Champion. The FIRST BLACK AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!! — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) April 22, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has crowned their first African-American World Champion Swerve Strickland ✊🏽 #AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/LVRyfRZiQV — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) April 22, 2024

– Finally, Jay White and the Gunns spoke about their win over the Acclaimed to become unified Trios champions last night.