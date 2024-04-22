wrestling / News

AEW News: Social Media Reactions To Ospreay vs. Danielson & Swerve as Champ, Willow Nightingale is the Face of TBS, Bang Bang Gang React To Trios Title Win

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swerve Strickland AEW Dynasty.png 1 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW wrestlers Brian Cage and Kyle Fletcher, as well as Renee Paquette, all reacted to Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson from last night’s Dynasty PPV.

– Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale is now the face of TBS.

– There were also reactions to Swerve Strickland becoming the first black AEW world champion.

– Finally, Jay White and the Gunns spoke about their win over the Acclaimed to become unified Trios champions last night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynasty, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading