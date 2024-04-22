wrestling / News
AEW News: Social Media Reactions To Ospreay vs. Danielson & Swerve as Champ, Willow Nightingale is the Face of TBS, Bang Bang Gang React To Trios Title Win
– AEW wrestlers Brian Cage and Kyle Fletcher, as well as Renee Paquette, all reacted to Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson from last night’s Dynasty PPV.
I will forever be chasing will ospreay. best to ever do it.
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) April 22, 2024
These guys are freaks. Holy shit.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 22, 2024
I don't care what story you finish. That was the match of the year. @WillOspreay vs @bryandanielson#OspreyVsDanielson #AEW #AEWDynasty
— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) April 22, 2024
– Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale is now the face of TBS.
The Face of @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/tTK7KW26rc
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) April 22, 2024
– There were also reactions to Swerve Strickland becoming the first black AEW world champion.
Whose House?! Congrats champ! @swerveconfident
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 22, 2024
It’s Swerve. It was always gonna be Swerve. The new AEW World Champion. The FIRST BLACK AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!
— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) April 22, 2024
All Elite Wrestling has crowned their first African-American World Champion
Swerve Strickland ✊🏽 #AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/LVRyfRZiQV
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) April 22, 2024
– Finally, Jay White and the Gunns spoke about their win over the Acclaimed to become unified Trios champions last night.
EXCLUSIVE! The #BangBangGang stand tall as the NEW Unified World Trios Champions! #BulletClubGold | @JayWhiteNZ | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/Y3k6wKQ5ug
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024