AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour Pre-Show Now Online

AEW Dynasty kicks off with the Zero Hour pre-show, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT and will feature the following matches:

* ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold

* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal