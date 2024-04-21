wrestling / News

AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour Pre-Show Now Online

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Trios Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynasty kicks off with the Zero Hour pre-show, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT and will feature the following matches:

* ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal

