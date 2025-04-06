wrestling / News
AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Pre-Show Online
April 6, 2025 | Posted by
AEW Dynasty’s Zero Hour pre-show is now online. You can see the livestream below for the pre-show, which features the following matches:
* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBD
* Nick Wayne & The CRU vs. AR Fox & Top Flight
