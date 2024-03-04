wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson Comment On Revolution Match, Fight Forever DLC Pack Out This Week
– Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson battled at last night’s AEW Revolution, and they commented on the bout in a new social media post. AEW posted the following clip to Instagram of Kingston and Danielson talking about what their match meant to them:
– AEW Games posted to Twitter to promote the new Giant Swing in the Ring DLC pack that arrives on March 6th, writing:
We are so pumped to play as Blackpool Combat Club's @ClaudioCSRO! 💥
The Giant Swing in the Ring DLC drops on March 6th! #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/MiHwDonrnL
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) March 4, 2024
