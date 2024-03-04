wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson Comment On Revolution Match, Fight Forever DLC Pack Out This Week

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston Bryan Danielson AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson battled at last night’s AEW Revolution, and they commented on the bout in a new social media post. AEW posted the following clip to Instagram of Kingston and Danielson talking about what their match meant to them:

– AEW Games posted to Twitter to promote the new Giant Swing in the Ring DLC pack that arrives on March 6th, writing:

“We are so pumped to play as Blackpool Combat Club’s @ClaudioCSRO!

The Giant Swing in the Ring DLC drops on March 6th!
#AEWFightForever”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fight Forever, AEW Revolution, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading