AEW News: Eddie Kingston Comments on AEW Debut, Dynamite Post-Show

– Eddie Kingston appeared in a video discussing his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Kingston faced Cody in the opening match on the show for the TNT Championship, though he failed to win the match.

Talking about his loss, Kingston said that he learned a long time ago that you don’t lose; you learn. He added, “I learned tonight that Cody is the better man, he’s the better grappler, he was the better fighter. But just tonight.” Eddie went onto say that whether he’s brought back to AEW or not, he’s going to keep going.

– AEW has released its Dynamite post-show with Taz, Jim Ross, and Excalibur discussing the events of the episode: