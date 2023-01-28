AEW News: Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo On House of Black On Rampage, Jamie Hayter Retains Title

– Eddie Kingston has given up on fighting his demons, as he noted in a promo about the House of Black on this week’s AEW Rampage. Kingston, who turned on Ortiz amid their rivalry with the stable on last week’s show, cut a promo on Friday’s episode where he talked about how he’s given up fighting his demons and understands the House of Black. Kingston closed it out by saying, “I’m ready to go home”:

"House Of Black, I understand you.. I'm ready to go home."

Have the mind games of the #HouseOfBlack taken @MadKing1981 into the darkness? Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/f7QODND7PC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2023

– Jamie Hayter was successful in defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Emi Sakura in the main event of tonight’s show. Hayter put Sakura away with the Rip Cord to retain her title:

The Champ @jmehytr will NOT give up! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/vaaZmkClOB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2023