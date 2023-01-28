wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo On House of Black On Rampage, Jamie Hayter Retains Title

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Eddie Kingston has given up on fighting his demons, as he noted in a promo about the House of Black on this week’s AEW Rampage. Kingston, who turned on Ortiz amid their rivalry with the stable on last week’s show, cut a promo on Friday’s episode where he talked about how he’s given up fighting his demons and understands the House of Black. Kingston closed it out by saying, “I’m ready to go home”:

– Jamie Hayter was successful in defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Emi Sakura in the main event of tonight’s show. Hayter put Sakura away with the Rip Cord to retain her title:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Eddie Kingston, Jamie Hayter, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading