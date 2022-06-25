wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston Stabs Chris Jericho On Rampage, HOOK Beats NJPW Talent

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston Chris Jericho AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Eddie Kingston put a pen in Chris Jericho during a show-closing brawl on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show ended with a massive brawl that saw Kingston go after Jericho, as you can see below:

– HOOK picked up another win on this week’s show, defeating The DKC of NJPW:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, Hook, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading