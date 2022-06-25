wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Stabs Chris Jericho On Rampage, HOOK Beats NJPW Talent
June 25, 2022 | Posted by
– Eddie Kingston put a pen in Chris Jericho during a show-closing brawl on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show ended with a massive brawl that saw Kingston go after Jericho, as you can see below:
Absolute mayhem has erupted here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2HMg1vIaHd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022
– HOOK picked up another win on this week’s show, defeating The DKC of NJPW:
And #HOOK (@730Hook) remains undefeated here on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pkUZPosDJH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022
