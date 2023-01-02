wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta Wish a Happy New Year, Danhausen Reacts To Being Top Merchandise Seller

January 2, 2023
Eddie Kingston Image Credit: AEW

– Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a happy New Year in a video posted to the company’s Twitter account. You can see the video below, which was captioned (translated from Japanese) as follows:

“Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981.

Happy new year.
Best regards for this year.”

– Danhausen posted a new video where he reacts to being the top merchandise seller in the company:

