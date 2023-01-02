wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta Wish a Happy New Year, Danhausen Reacts To Being Top Merchandise Seller
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
– Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta wished fans a happy New Year in a video posted to the company’s Twitter account. You can see the video below, which was captioned (translated from Japanese) as follows:
“Happy New Year from Yuta Wheeler @WheelerYuta and Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981.
Happy new year.
Best regards for this year.”
ウィーラー・ユウタ @WheelerYuta とエディ・キングストン @MadKing1981 から新年のご挨拶です。
あけましておめでとう。
今年もよろしく。#AEW pic.twitter.com/t6phuooYcJ
— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) January 1, 2023
– Danhausen posted a new video where he reacts to being the top merchandise seller in the company:
