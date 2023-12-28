wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston Comments On Win Over Bryan Danielson, Hikaru Shida Plays Dead of Night

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston AEW Collision 12-2-23 Image Credit: AEW

– Eddie Kingston picked up a big win over Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he reacted to the win in a new post-match video. AEW posted the video to Twitter of Kingston getting emotional talking about his win to advance to the finals of the AEW Continental Classic and previewing his match with Jon Moxley at Worlds End. You can see it below:

– Hikaru Shida’s latest YouTube video sees the AEW star playing Dead of Night:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading