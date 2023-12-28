AEW News: Eddie Kingston Comments On Win Over Bryan Danielson, Hikaru Shida Plays Dead of Night

– Eddie Kingston picked up a big win over Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he reacted to the win in a new post-match video. AEW posted the video to Twitter of Kingston getting emotional talking about his win to advance to the finals of the AEW Continental Classic and previewing his match with Jon Moxley at Worlds End. You can see it below:

EXCLUSIVE! To win the #AEWContinentalClassic Blue League, #EddieKingston had to defeat Bryan Danielson for the first time in his entire career. Now, Kingston must face another competitor THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWorldsEnd that he's never beaten: Jon Moxley. pic.twitter.com/F4QRcDH6zZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023

– Hikaru Shida’s latest YouTube video sees the AEW star playing Dead of Night: