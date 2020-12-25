AEW News: AEW Elevation Trademark Not For Second TNT Show, Tickets Remaining For Next Week’s Dynamite

– AEW’s recent trademark for “AEW Elevation” is not for their planned second show on TNT, according to a new report. As reported last weekend, AEW filed new trademark applications for both AEW Dark and AEW Elevation. While it was speculated at the time that Elevation could be for the new TNT show, the WON reports that this is not the case.

This is purely speculation, but it must be noted that Khan said during a media call for Winter is Coming earlier this month that he was seriously considering splitting Dark into two shows. That idea would be one in which one show is for developmental talent and the other is for more established talent. AEW Dark has regularly consisted of massive cards featuring a dozen or more matches.

– The WON also reports that as of last night there were about 130 tickets left for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode, which like all recent episodes will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, opened up to PPV levels and not usual TV levels due to the Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix AEW World Championship match.