AEW News: The Elite Comment On Attacking Tony Khan On Dynamite, Mercedes Mone Jokes She’s New CEO
– The Elite assaulted Tony Khan on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the group commented on the assault after the show. As noted, Jack Perry assaulted Khan in the main event segment and The Elite came out to join in on the attack.
AEW posted a video after the show with the group explaining their attack. Perry said it was for Khan costing him eight months of his career, while Matthew Jackson said that they were trying to get AEW back on track. You can see the segment below:
EXCLUSIVE! @boy_myth_legend, the @YoungBucks & @RainmakerXOkada talk about getting #AEW "back on track" after their heinous attack on @TonyKhan on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/sOoznZoGIz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
– Mercedes Mone reposted video of the attack, quipping on Twitter:
“Say hello to your new #CEO”
Say hello to your new #CEO
😱 https://t.co/3RBy2iXujh
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 25, 2024
