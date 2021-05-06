wrestling / News
AEW News: Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky Attack Darby Allin, Cody Runs Afoul of Anthony Ogogo
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky laid into Darby Allin after his TNT Championship defense, sending him flying down a flight of stairs. You can see a clip from the segment below:
What did we just witness??? @ScorpioSky @OfficialEGO with a heinous attack on @DarbyAllin on #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/85tFsJDVFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
– Cody was also the victim of a post-match attack, as he beat QT Marshal only to fall afoul of Factory member Anthony Ogogo:
.@CodyRhodes may have won the Battle…but did he win the War?
Tune into the #BLOODandGUTS edition of #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/5AwOxoFhqS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
