AEW News: Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky Attack Darby Allin, Cody Runs Afoul of Anthony Ogogo

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page Scorpio Sky

– Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky laid into Darby Allin after his TNT Championship defense, sending him flying down a flight of stairs. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Cody was also the victim of a post-match attack, as he beat QT Marshal only to fall afoul of Factory member Anthony Ogogo:

