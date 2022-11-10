wrestling / News

AEW News: Ethan Page Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson Beats Sammy Guevara On Dynamite

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page is the first name to advance in the World Title Eliminator tournament, winning his match on AEW Dynamite. Page defeated Eddie Kingston on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament. He will face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage match between Bandido and RUSH in the semifinals.

– Bryan Danielson faced off with Sammy Guevara in the main event of tonight’s show in a Two of Three Falls match. Danielson was able to beat Guevara two falls to one, making him tap out at the end of the match to the LaBell Lock.

