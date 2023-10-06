wrestling / News
Various News: New AEW Events On Sale, Encyclopedia Of Portland Wrestlers Released
– Three new AEW events went on sale on Friday. Tickets went on sale for AEW’s November 15th episode of Dynamite in Ontario, California; the November 22nd Dynamite in Chicago; and the November 25th episode Collision and Rampage taping in Pittburgh. You can get tickets here.
– Portland wrestling historian Mike Rodgers has released a new book, Encyclopedia of Portland Wrestlers: From the House of Action. The book is available here and extensively catalogues the history of wrestling in the city. It is described as follows:
Step into the captivating world of professional wrestling and embark on a thrilling journey through the rich history of the Portland Sports Arena, affectionately known as “The House of Action.” For decades, the thunderous cheers, electrifying energy, and awe-inspiring feats of athleticism reverberated within its hallowed walls, as wrestling legends and rising stars alike graced the ring, etching their names in the annals of Portland Wrestling.
In this meticulously researched book, historian Mike Rodgers delves into the wrestlers who graced the squared circle of the Portland Sports Arena, spanning from the most renowned superstars to the unsung heroes who dedicated their lives to the craft. From the humble beginnings of this iconic venue, which emerged from the ashes of a former bowling alley in north Portland, to its heyday as the epicenter of Portland Wrestling, readers are transported through time to witness this beloved institution.
Promoter Don Owen led the charge in cultivating a wrestling culture that captivated the hearts of fans throughout the Pacific Northwest. With a keen eye for talent, he assembled a roster of vibrant characters, each with their unique personalities, wrestling styles, and captivating backstories. From icons like “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Playboy” Buddy Rose, to the unknowns like “Terry Bradshaw,” and “Tony Russo,” no stone is left unturned in the exploration of the athletes that graced the Portland Sports Arena.
“The Encyclopedia of Portland Wrestlers from the House of Action” is an essential addition to the library of any wrestling aficionado or lover of captivating history. Prepare to be enthralled by the captivating tales of bravery, rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of glory that defined the storied legacy of the Portland Sports Arena, forever etching its place in the annals of wrestling greatness.
