Various News: New AEW Events On Sale, Encyclopedia Of Portland Wrestlers Released

– Three new AEW events went on sale on Friday. Tickets went on sale for AEW’s November 15th episode of Dynamite in Ontario, California; the November 22nd Dynamite in Chicago; and the November 25th episode Collision and Rampage taping in Pittburgh. You can get tickets here.

– Portland wrestling historian Mike Rodgers has released a new book, Encyclopedia of Portland Wrestlers: From the House of Action. The book is available here and extensively catalogues the history of wrestling in the city. It is described as follows: