AEW News: Evil Uno Gives Update on Dark Order On Dynamite, Matt Hardy & Christian Cage Trade Barbs

– The Dark Order may be down a few members, but they’re not going anywhere as Evil Uno stated on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group come out to the ring with -1 at their side, and Uno told the fans that the group is forever and they’re here to stay. QT Marshall then came out and threatened -1, which led to Hangman Page coming down to lay the Nightmare Factor leader out:

– Matt Hardy and Christian Cage went after each other on the mic on this week’s show. Hardy interrupted a promo by Cage and Luchasaurus to take shots at Cage, calling him out for attacking Jungle Boy last monthy on Dynamite. Cage fired back that Matt was “starting to make your brother sound like the sober one” and they continued on until things got physical, which led to Luchasaurus chokeslamming Hardy through a table: