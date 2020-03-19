Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks Exchanging Text Messages With Fans

– AEW EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Cody Rhodes have set up phone numbers where they can receive direct texts from the AEW fan community. You can see the announcements on the fan outreach effort below. PWInsider reports that the texts being sent back through the phone numbers are coming directly from Cody and the Bucks.

Also, PWInsider notes that the fans who sign up for the content won’t have their data utilized beyond the text messaging communication. Additionally, AEW is reportedly planning similar type of ways to have fan outreach and generate fan engagement. Cody Rhodes is said to have spent over 90 minutes today responding to fan messages from the phone number.

The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes wants to hear from you… Text him now at 404-737-2083 pic.twitter.com/ozJymqoTBv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2020