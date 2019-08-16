wrestling / News
AEW Executives In New York Meeting With TNT Sponsors
– PWInsider reports that a number of All Elite Wrestling executives, including Tony Khan and Cody, were in New York City this week meeting with TNT sponsors regarding the AEW weekly series.
– TNT is running promos for AEW’s debut on Oct. 2.
– As previously reported, the AEW shows in Boston and Philadelphia are already sold out. The Philadelphia show officially sold out in 22 minutes.
– The next venues for television will be announced on Monday, Aug. 19 at noon.
