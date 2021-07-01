wrestling / News

AEW News: Extended Cut of Daily’s Place Celebration Montage, Miro Defends AEW TNT Title on Dynamite

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes AEW

– AEW has released an extended cut of the montage celebrating their residency at Daily’s Place, which came to an end with tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the full cut below of the video, which played at the end of Dynamite:

– Miro retained his AEW TNT Championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, defeating Brian Pillman Jr. A clip from the match is below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Miro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading