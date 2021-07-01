wrestling / News
AEW News: Extended Cut of Daily’s Place Celebration Montage, Miro Defends AEW TNT Title on Dynamite
June 30, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has released an extended cut of the montage celebrating their residency at Daily’s Place, which came to an end with tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the full cut below of the video, which played at the end of Dynamite:
– Miro retained his AEW TNT Championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, defeating Brian Pillman Jr. A clip from the match is below:
It's GAME OVER for @FlyinBrianJr and @ToBeMiro is STILL the @AEWonTNT Champion.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/MfFx5gNuhd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’
- Drake Wuertz Shares Text From John Laurinaitis, Calls WWE’s COVID Policy ‘Tyrannical Overreach’
- Former WWE Doctor On Vince McMahon’s Attitude On Wrestlers’ Well-Being, Physical Grind Of Wrestling Business
- The Rock Responds to Joe Rogan Wanting to Understand Pro Wrestling