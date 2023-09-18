wrestling / News

AEW Releases Feature-Length Preview of Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Claudio Castagnoli Eddie Kingston Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released a full feature-length preview of the Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli Title vs. Title match for this week’s Dynamite. The two longtime enemies will put their ROH World Title and NJPW STRONG Openweight Titles on their line against each other on Wednesday’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, and you can see the full 90-minute preview of the match below:

