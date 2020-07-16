AEW Fight for the Fallen Sees Ratings & Viewership Increase, More Than Doubles NXT’s Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the latest ratings for this week’s edition of the Wednesday Night Wars battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. This week’s AEW was a special Fight for the Fallen episode. AEW won the night in both ratings and overall viewership for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle. Not only did Fight for the Fallen surpass last night’s NXT by over 157,000 viewers, AEW more than doubled NXT’s ratings in the key demographic. So, let’s get to it.

AEW actually managed its highest overnight audience since the May 27 episode with 788,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s audience of 715,000 viewers for the second edition of AEW Fyter Fest. Meanwhile, after a recent surge in viewership thanks to the Great American Bash-themed shows, NXT fell behind this week, dropping to 631,000 viewers for its overnight audience. The show dropped 128,000 viewers from last week’s show, which 759,000 viewers for the overnight audience.

In terms of the ratings, AEW had a slight uptick from last week. Fight for the Fallen drew an overnight rating of 0.29 in the key P18-49 demo. That’s a slight increase from last week’s 0.28 rating for the second night of Fyter Fest. Elsewhere, NXT had a stiff drop in the ratings department. The show fell from a 0.20 rating for the second night of The Great American Bash to a 0.14 for last night.

NXT and AEW both faced stiff competition last night. ESPN featured a live UFC Fight Night card, and FS1 aired the NASCAR All-Star Open. However, it should be noted that AEW came out significantly ahead of last night’s UFC event, which was headlined by a featherweight main event between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. UFC finished with 536,000 viewers for its main card broadcast on ESPN an da 0.22 rating in the same key demo. So, Fight for the Fallen finished ahead of a live ESPN UFC broadcast in both ratings and viewership. NXT did outdraw UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige in overall viewership, but not in the key demo ratings.

AEW Fight for the Fallen likely benefitted from coming off two strong back-to-back shows. Also, last night’s episode featured the delayed Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley world title match in the main event slot and an overall strong card. NXT was coming off a show that featured Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee in a huge main event title vs. title match last week. But in NXT’s favor, they were coming down from a strong run of shows and overall overnight audience performances against AEW. However, there’s no debate who won last night’s battle between wrestling programs. It was AEW in both ratings and viewership.

In terms of this week’s rankings, AEW hit the Top 5 this week at the No. 5 slot of the Cable Top 150 Rankings. Meanwhile, NXT plummeted 25 slots from No. 24 last week to No. 49 for last night’s episode. The show just barely managed to stay inside the Top 50 of the rankings. Challenge: Total Madness on MTV once again topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.56 and 977,000 viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped viewership for the evening with 3.734 million viewers. For some other ratings and viewership comparison notes, NASCAR on FS1 drew a 0.35 rating in the key demo and ranked No. 3, with 2.076 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)