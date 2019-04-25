AEW Fight For The Fallen Only Had 1,000 Tickets Left After First Day Of Sale

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were only 1,000 tickets left for AEW Fight for the Fallen after the first day of ticket sales to the general public, with the venue set up for 5,180 people. Tickets went on sale last Friday. The event happens on July 13 in Jacksonville. The city usually draws between 250 and 400 for NXT and AEW is expected to beat most WWE shows in that market. It’s expected that they’ll sell out or at least come close.

The only matches announced so far for the event are Kenny Omega vs. CIMA and Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie.