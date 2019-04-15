Pre-Sale Code Revealed For AEW Fight for the Fallen In Being the Elite, Tickets On Sale Friday

UPDATE: All Elite Wrestling has issued a press release to announce details for their Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville on July 13. A new episode of Being the Elite revealed the pre-sale code, which is AEWFIGHT. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Here’s the press release:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING ANNOUNCES CHARITY PARTNER & TICKET INFO FOR “FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN” IN JACKSONVILLE ON JULY 13

— AEW’s Third Major Event to Benefit Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council,

Pre-Sale Code Unveiled on April 15 Episode of “Being The Elite” —

JACKSONVILLE, FL (April 15, 2019) – Even as anticipation for DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 and FYTER FEST on June 29 continues to build, All Elite Wresting is already looking ahead to its third major event by returning to the scene of where it all started three months ago –Jacksonville, Florida.

“FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN” will take place in Daily’s Place Amphitheater at TIAA Bank Field at 7:30pm ET on Saturday, July 13, just a few feet from where AEW was first introduced at a rally and to millions of YouTube viewers around the world. Stars scheduled to appear during the inspirational event on July 13 include Cody, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, PAC, Hangman Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, Allie and many more.

Fittingly entitled FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, proceeds from the gate will benefit Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council (VAAC), which coordinates cooperative efforts among social service, criminal justice, mental health and other agencies to provide assistance to crime victims and their families.

“Last year Jacksonville endured a horrible mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, and the VAAC was a tremendous support for the community,” said Tony Khan, AEW President. “When we decided to host Fight for the Fallen, there was no question that AEW would stage the event here in Jacksonville and would give back to the organization that helped so many people during that incredibly tragic time.”

“We are extremely grateful to All Elite Wrestling and the ‘Fight for the Fallen’ event for this generous donation,” said Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Mayor. “Making sure victims of violent crimes and their families have the support they need at one of the toughest times in their lives is a top priority for me. This donation is crucial in helping continue our efforts and providing victim assistance services when it is truly needed the most.”

Pre-Sale Code / VIP Packages AEW will unveil a special pre-sale code during the April 15 episode of “Being The Elite” for fans to use to purchase FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN tickets on Thursday, April 18, from 9am-9pm ET at: ticketmaster.com/event/2200567D22098208. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 19, at 9am ET via www.ticketmaster.com/event/2200567D22098208.

VIP packages will be available for sale at a later date. All FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN ticket purchasers will be eligible to purchase VIP packages while supplies last.

To stay in touch with all the latest AEW news, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @allelitewrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

All Elite Wrestling AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega) and Chris Jericho. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world- class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @allelitewrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

Victim Assistance Advisory Council The Mayor’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council (VAAC) coordinates and encourages cooperative efforts among social service, criminal justice, mental health and other agencies to provide assistance to crime victims and their families. The Council is composed of a chair and 26 members appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Members serve terms of three years each. The 27 members represent a cross-section of representatives of community mental health, social services, criminal justice, education, the medical profession, crime victims and their advocates, and members of the general public.

