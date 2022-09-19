wrestling / News
AEW Fight Forever Results From Tokyo Game Show Nights 2 and 3
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
September 17:
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Brookes
* Riho def. Hikari Noa
* Yuki Ueno def. Michael Nakazawa
* Konosuke Takeshita & Yuka Sakazaki def. Christopher Daniels & Ryo Mizunami
September 18:
* Yuka Sakazaki def. Hikari Noa
* Hagane Shinnou def. Michael Nakazawa
