wrestling / News

AEW Fight Forever Results From Tokyo Game Show Nights 2 and 3

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight Forever Tokyo Game Show Image Credit: AEW

AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

September 17:

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Brookes
* Riho def. Hikari Noa
* Yuki Ueno def. Michael Nakazawa
* Konosuke Takeshita & Yuka Sakazaki def. Christopher Daniels & Ryo Mizunami

September 18:

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Hikari Noa
* Hagane Shinnou def. Michael Nakazawa

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fight Forever, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading