AEW Files For New Trademark For the Acclaimed

Yo! Listen! PWInsider reports that on July 29, AEW filed to trademark ‘The Acclaimed’ for merchandise and entertainment services.

Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.

Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.