wrestling / News
AEW Files For Two New Trademarks For Gaming Purposes
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that AEW filed for two new trademarks on September 10 for “All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager” and “Elite GM.” What’s interesting about that is that the trademarks are for gaming purposes. AEW has been hinting at a possible video game for some time.
IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game programs; Recorded video game software
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Backstage Rumor on Superstars Who Could be in Trouble on Raw Without Paul Heyman
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member
- Identities For Five RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Revealed