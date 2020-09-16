AEW Files For Two New Trademarks For Gaming Purposes

Fightful reports that AEW filed for two new trademarks on September 10 for “All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager” and “Elite GM.” What’s interesting about that is that the trademarks are for gaming purposes. AEW has been hinting at a possible video game for some time.

