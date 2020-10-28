AEW Files New Trademark For ‘AEW Games’

Fightful reports that AEW has filed for a new trademark for ‘AEW Games’, which should throw more fuel on the fire of speculation that a video game is on the way. This comes after filing for trademarks in September for “All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager” and “Elite GM.”

The trademark is for: International Class 09: Video game discs; Downloadable game software; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software

International Class 041: Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of gaming and wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Production of video and computer game software; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable game software; Providing online non-downloadable game software; Provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the Internet