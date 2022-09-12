wrestling / News
AEW Files New Trademark For House of Black
September 12, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has filed a new trademark for the House of Black. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application on September 8th for merchandise purposes, described as follows:
“Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.”
Malakai Black, the leader of the group, was reportedly granted a conditional release last week following AEW All Out. AEW has yet to confirm the news.
