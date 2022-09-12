AEW Files New Trademark For House of Black

AEW has filed a new trademark for the House of Black. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application on September 8th for merchandise purposes, described as follows:

“Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.”

Malakai Black, the leader of the group, was reportedly granted a conditional release last week following AEW All Out. AEW has yet to confirm the news.