wrestling / News
AEW Files To Trademark ‘AEW Dynasty’
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on February 22, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term ‘AEW Dynasty’ for entertainment services. The filing reads:
Mark For: AEW: DYNASTY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.
