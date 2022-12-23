AEW Files To Trademark SAP and More

Fightful reports that AEW recently filed trademarks for two of their new factions, including the SAP. The Spanish Announce Project is a new group featuring Angelico, Serpentico and Luther. AEW filed to trademark “SAP,” “Spanish Announce Project,” and “Spanish Announce Position.” Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland filed to trademark Mogul Affiliates, his new faction with Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman. AEW recently took criticism for being named after the similar Spanish Announce Team, an independent team that has been active for over 20 years. The AEW trademarks are for:

Swerve’s trademark is for:

