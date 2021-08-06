wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a trademark for one of its shows, putting the application for AEW Dark: Elevation this week. Fightful reports that the company filed for the trademark on the Monday YouTube show’s full name on August 3rd.

The USPTO’s TESS search shows that the company already had a trademark for AEW Elevation, which was filed on December 16th and published for opposition in June. There are also registered trademarks for AEW Dark, AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage, but an application for the full “AEW Dark: Elevation” name had not been filed before now.

The description for the trademark is:

“Mark For: AEW DARK: ELEVATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by means of web-based applications, mobile phone applications, and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network.”

