AEW Files Trademark For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a trademark for one of its shows, putting the application for AEW Dark: Elevation this week. Fightful reports that the company filed for the trademark on the Monday YouTube show’s full name on August 3rd.

The USPTO’s TESS search shows that the company already had a trademark for AEW Elevation, which was filed on December 16th and published for opposition in June. There are also registered trademarks for AEW Dark, AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage, but an application for the full “AEW Dark: Elevation” name had not been filed before now.

The description for the trademark is: