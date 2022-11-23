wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark For ‘AEW Together’

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has filed a new trademark for the term “AEW Together.” Fightful reports that AEW filed the application on November 18th to trademark the term for merchandise.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.

