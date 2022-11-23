wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For ‘AEW Together’
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has filed a new trademark for the term “AEW Together.” Fightful reports that AEW filed the application on November 18th to trademark the term for merchandise.
The trademark is described as follows:
Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Gets Into Heated Exchange With UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett, Calls Pimblett a ‘Dollar Store Conor McGregor’
- Teddy Long Spoke With CM Punk After All Out, Weighs In On Punk Potentially Going to WWE
- Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Injury Could Have Been Career-Ending
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper