AEW Files Trademark Application for ‘Blood Moon Rising’ Program
– Fightful has a report on another trademark recently filed by AEW earlier this week with the United Statest Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). AEW reportedly filed a trademark application on May 17 for the name, “Blood Moon Rising.”
The trademark description notes that name is intended to cover “a continuing program about wrestling.” Here’s the full description:
Mark For: BLOOD MOON RISING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.