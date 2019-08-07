wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For ‘AEW Revolution’ For Entertainment Services, Including ‘An Ongoing Television Show’
It’s possible AEW may have finally decided on a name for their upcoming television series on TNT. PWInsider reports that All Elite Wrestling has applied to trademark ‘AEW Revolution’ for a wide variety of merchandise (ring tones, toys, clothing), but more importantly, video streaming and an ongoing TV series. It specifically mentions:
“Live streaming of video pay-per-view events on the internet; communication services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audio-visual recordings via the internet; streaming of audio material on the internet; streaming of video material on the internet; transmission of information in the audio-visual field; mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content; podcasting services; webcasting services; video-on-demand transmission services
Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”
As previously noted, Wednesday Night Dynamite has been rumored for some time. While the company is just being promoted as “All Elite Wrestling” by TNT, Tony Khan has confirmed that the show will not have that title alone. Cody, meanwhile, has referred to AEW as a revolution in interviews in the past.
