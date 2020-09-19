wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For ‘Blood Brothers’
September 19, 2020 | Posted by
AEW filed a new trademark on September 15 for the term ‘Blood Brothers’, although it’s unknown what the term is referring to.
The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members“
