AEW Files Trademark For ‘Blood Brothers’

AEW filed a new trademark on September 15 for the term ‘Blood Brothers’, although it’s unknown what the term is referring to.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members“