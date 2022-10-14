AEW Files Trademark For Classic Wrestling Stable

PWInsider reports that on October 10, AEW filed to trademark the name ‘Varsity Club’, which was a stable from the 1980s. The group, started in Jim Crockett Promotions, included Rick Steiner, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams.

The trademarks is for: G & S: Entertainment in the nature of live performances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.