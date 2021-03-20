AEW Files Trademark for Pinnacle Stable This Month

– Fightful reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed the trademark on the company’s new stable, Pinnacle, earlier this month. The trademark was filed on March 16. Here’s the official description for United States Patent & Trademark Office:

Mark For: PINNACLE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

MJF officially named the group as the Pinnacle earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. It consists of Tully Blanchard, MJF, Shawn Spears, FTR, and Wardlow.