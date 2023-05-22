wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For Saturday Collision Logo, More
AEW has filed a couple of new trademarks, including for the logo for Saturday Collision. Fightful Select reports that the company filed trademarks on May 17th, one for the AEW Collision logo and one for the term “Transfer Portal.”
The trademarks are described as follows:
Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.
Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and wrestling multimedia entertainment event content; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.
