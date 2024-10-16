wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark For ‘Fright Night Dynamite’

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has filed a trademark for “Fright Night Dynamite.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark for the term on October 15th.

The trademark is described as follows:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”

