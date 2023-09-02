wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark on ‘House of Ass’ Name for The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn
September 2, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that AEW has filed a trademark this week related to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office was filed yesterday (Sept. 1) for “House of Ass.”
The trio has been using that term as the nickname for their trio, riffing on their rivals and former Trios Champions, The House of Black. The Acclaimed and Gunn defeated The House of Black to win the Trios Titles last Sunday at AEW All In London.
The trademark filing with the USPTO had the following description:
“Mark For: HOUSE OF ASS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts.”
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Recalls Hulk Hogan Having Own WCW Locker Room, The Kliq Not Having Their Own In WWE
- New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It
- Backstage Details on Jack Perry’s Reaction To Conversation With CM Punk Before All In
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW All In’s Finishes Had ‘WCW Disease,’ Talks Lack of Singles Matches