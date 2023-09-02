– Fightful reports that AEW has filed a trademark this week related to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office was filed yesterday (Sept. 1) for “House of Ass.”

The trio has been using that term as the nickname for their trio, riffing on their rivals and former Trios Champions, The House of Black. The Acclaimed and Gunn defeated The House of Black to win the Trios Titles last Sunday at AEW All In London.

The trademark filing with the USPTO had the following description: