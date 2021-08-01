wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For ‘King of Harts’
AEW has filed for an eyebrow-raising trademark, submitting an application for “King of Harts.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on July 28th, with the intent to use with “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media.”
At this time, there’s no indication as to how AEW plans to use the trademark, though the obvious (thoroughly unconfirmed) speculation is with something related to the Hart family. Bret Hart previously appeared on AEW television at AEW’s inaugural PPV Double or Nothing in 2019 where he unveiled the World Championship, but has made no appearances since that time. The full description for the mark is below:
International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment;
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
