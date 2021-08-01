AEW Files Trademark For ‘King of Harts’

AEW has filed for an eyebrow-raising trademark, submitting an application for “King of Harts.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on July 28th, with the intent to use with “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media.”

At this time, there’s no indication as to how AEW plans to use the trademark, though the obvious (thoroughly unconfirmed) speculation is with something related to the Hart family. Bret Hart previously appeared on AEW television at AEW’s inaugural PPV Double or Nothing in 2019 where he unveiled the World Championship, but has made no appearances since that time. The full description for the mark is below: