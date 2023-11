AEW Files Trademark for Mogul Embassy This Week

– PWInsider reports that AEW filed a trademark related to Mogul Embassy on November 20 for good and services related to apparel, entertainment services, and more. The trademark was done for the following areas:

* Shirts; T-shirts.

* Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.