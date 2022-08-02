AEW Files Trademark on All Elite Women This Week

– PWInsider reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed a trademark application on August 1 for the term “All Elite Women.” The trademark application was filed on Monday, August 1 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

PWInsider noted that the trademark was filed for multiple subjects, including entertainment services and “streaming of payer-view events material on the internet.” You can see the full descriptions below:

* “Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in wrestling; Fan clubs; Music production services; On-line journals, namely, blogs featuring sports and entertainment; Publishing of electronic publications; Television show production; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Providing entertainment news and information specifically in the field of sport and entertainment via a website; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of electronic books, magazines, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, and on-line journals in the field of sports and entertainment; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events” * “Streaming of pay-per-view events material on the Internet; Streaming of audio material on the Internet; Streaming of video material on the Internet; Transmission of information in the audiovisual field; Video-on-demand transmission services via the Internet; Communications services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audiovisual recordings via the Internet; Mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.” * -“Retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Advertising and promotional services; On-line retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Organizing exhibitions for wrestling events; Promotional sponsorship of professional wrestling events.”

While AEW has not issued any announcements yet, the trademark filing appears to suggest that AEW is looking to start some women-focused events or pay-per-view shows.