AEW Files Trademark on ‘The Firm’ Stable Name

– Fightful reports that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) filed a trademark application last week for the promotion’s new stable, “The Firm.” The trademark application was filed on Friday, September 16 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing had the following description:

Mark For: THE FIRM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank tops. Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests

MJF introduced The Firm last week on AEW Dynamite, with Stokely Hathaway as the brains so to speak. Besides MJF and Hathaway, the group consists of Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, and W. Morrisey.

According to Hathaway, the group will act as MJF’s “support system” while they look for more opportunities for themselves.