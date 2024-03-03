– Fightful has an update on some recent trademark filings by AEW with the United Stats Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). AEW reportedly filed for trademarks on February 26 with the USPTO for Meat Madness and Match Madness. The filings had the following description:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

Meat Madness was a matchup originally planned for tonight at AEW Revolution. However, the match was altered due to some of the planned talent not being available for the event, so it was changed into the All-Star Scramble Match. Tony Khan revealed that Meat Madness is currently postponed, so it sounds like AEW will revisit the concept later.

It’s unknown what the plan is for Match Madness, but it seems appropriately similar to the March Madness season.