AEW Gives First Look at Blood & Guts Structure For Tonight
– AEW Dynamite will present Blood & Guts tonight, and the first look at the match’s structure is online. The company shared the following on Twitter, with teaser pics of the cage that will be used for the show.
As noted earlier, Tony Khan has revealed that the full last hour of tonight’s show will be devoted to the match. Dynamite airs tonight on TNT, and 411 will have live coverage of the show as usual starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
#FirstLook – Production is going through some final testing of the #BLOODandGUTS Cage prior to the start of TONIGHT’s #AEWDynamite.
2-Rings, 1-GIANT Covered Cage – Blood and Guts: The Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle
Watch Dynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gXWOya2ObZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2021
