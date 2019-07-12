wrestling / News
AEW Reveals First Look at Stage Construction For Fight For the Fallen
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has given the first look at the stage construction for their Fight For the Fallen show on Saturday. You can see the post below, giving a look at the early construction at Daily’s Place of the stage for the show.
AEW Fight For the Fallen takes place tomorrow night starting with the Buy In pre-show at 7:30 PM ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, followed by the main card on B/R Live. 411 will have live coverage of the show.
Set up is underway #AEW #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/3sLJiew20w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Has Instituted Time Limits, His Role in AEW
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander