AEW Reveals First Look at Stage Construction For Fight For the Fallen

– AEW has given the first look at the stage construction for their Fight For the Fallen show on Saturday. You can see the post below, giving a look at the early construction at Daily’s Place of the stage for the show.

AEW Fight For the Fallen takes place tomorrow night starting with the Buy In pre-show at 7:30 PM ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, followed by the main card on B/R Live. 411 will have live coverage of the show.