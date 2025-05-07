AEW Announces First Official Book, This Book is All Elite

AEW has announced their first official book, called This Book Is All Elite: The Inside Story of All Elite Wrestling. It was written by Keith Elliot Greenberg and will arrive on November 4 through Penguin Random House. The hardcover edition of the book is currently listed at $38.

PWInsider notes that this will be a ‘definitive history’ of the promotion’s first five years, from its inception all the way to its first Wembley show, Sting’s retirement and more. It features comments from talent and staff, behind-the-scenes stories and never-before-seen photos.